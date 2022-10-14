Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $224,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,849,000 after buying an additional 236,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after buying an additional 268,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

