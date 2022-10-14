Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 121.7% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 63.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 553,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $36,998,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

CBOE stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.84. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

