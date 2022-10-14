Csenge Advisory Group Sells 90 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.15. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

