Cwm LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $136.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

