Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $42.80 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

