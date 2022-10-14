Cwm LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Trading Up 3.6 %

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

NYSE:IBM opened at $121.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.30.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

