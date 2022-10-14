Cwm LLC Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $467.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.09 and its 200-day moving average is $512.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

