Cwm LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $232.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

