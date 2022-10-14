Cwm LLC Invests $7.92 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 363,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,222,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after buying an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111,413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 217,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 217,256 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 120,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 92,402 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

