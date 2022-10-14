Cwm LLC Makes New $8.49 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,545,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BBJP stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60.

