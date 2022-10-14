Cwm LLC Raises Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after buying an additional 2,859,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,181,000 after buying an additional 340,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,008,000 after acquiring an additional 155,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $191,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

