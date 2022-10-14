Cwm LLC Sells 47,243 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,243 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.88.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $190.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.56. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

