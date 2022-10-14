Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.83.

CYTK opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,894. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,837,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

