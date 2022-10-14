D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,053 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.