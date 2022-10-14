D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,698 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 893.8% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RVT opened at $12.74 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

