D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 404 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,548,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.6 %

CCI opened at $131.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.77 and a 200-day moving average of $174.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.82 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.