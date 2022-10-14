D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,345 Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 5.10% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIRC shares. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.53. Virco Mfg. Co. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Rating)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.