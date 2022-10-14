D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 8,351 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

GM stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

