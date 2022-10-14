D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 11,662 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,144,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.77 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

