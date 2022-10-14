D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,942 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $115,020,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.8 %

Albemarle stock opened at $256.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

