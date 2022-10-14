D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $336,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.

