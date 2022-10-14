D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 38,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,899 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 83,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

