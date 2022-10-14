D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.05 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

