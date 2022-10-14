D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,203 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $56.43 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,364.29.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

