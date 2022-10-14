D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.88.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

