D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $227.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

