D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,202 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

IVOO opened at $155.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $147.86 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.18.

