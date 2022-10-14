D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 170 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.0 %

ITW opened at $190.79 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

