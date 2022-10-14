D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 549 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,711,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,592,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.61.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

