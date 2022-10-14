D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,521 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

