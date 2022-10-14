D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $78,507,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Citigroup Trading Up 5.2 %

Citigroup stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.