D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 293 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $257.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

