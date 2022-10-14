D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 401 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

