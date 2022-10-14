D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.54% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 271,968 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,446,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.