D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.80.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.67%.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
