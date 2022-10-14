DAGCO Inc. Sells 147 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.7% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.