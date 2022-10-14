Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Up 2.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 1,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,179,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Specifically, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 122,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,882.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 167,154 shares of company stock worth $5,319,923. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

