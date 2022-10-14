Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

