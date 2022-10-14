Davidson Trust Co. Sells 280 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

