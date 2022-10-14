Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Nigel Q. George Purchases 2,576 Shares

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) insider Nigel Q. George bought 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,926 ($23.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,613.76 ($59,948.96).

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 1,920 ($23.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 806.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,350.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,729.15. Derwent London Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783 ($21.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,592.27 ($43.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 24 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,282 ($39.66).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

