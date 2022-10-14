Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $95.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.