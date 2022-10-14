Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $16.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.