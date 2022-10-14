DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -11.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,475,000 after buying an additional 270,940 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 710.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 809,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

