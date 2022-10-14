DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $62.00. Approximately 16,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 458,457 shares.The stock last traded at $41.25 and had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DICE. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 270,940 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 62,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

