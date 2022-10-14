DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.5 %

DKS opened at $112.28 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

