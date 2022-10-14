Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

