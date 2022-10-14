Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

DIOD stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Diodes by 310.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Diodes by 305.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

