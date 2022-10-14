DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360 in the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

