Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $94.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Duke Energy traded as low as $88.49 and last traded at $88.89, with a volume of 48941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.53.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

