Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 2,477 Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALU. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $68.00 on Friday. Value Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $643.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.